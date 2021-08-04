CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 17,999 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,158 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,893,662 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,364,000 after acquiring an additional 262,484 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 30,617 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.8% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 522,415 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.71. 533,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,729,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The stock has a market cap of $234.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.73.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.