CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 4,845 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 462.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $7.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $359.23. The stock had a trading volume of 773,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,997,024. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $21,800,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,275,620 shares of company stock valued at $769,112,253 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

