CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 5,603 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 174.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Amgen by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,742 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 59.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Amgen by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 778,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,769,000 after purchasing an additional 397,993 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

AMGN stock traded down $16.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,050. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.11. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

