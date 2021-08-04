CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.3% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,675,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,896,000 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.96. The company had a trading volume of 257,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,764,384. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $91.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.16. The company has a market cap of $251.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

