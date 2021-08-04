CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,307 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,534 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 2.9% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.80. 134,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,679,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $216.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.27. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $98.67 and a twelve month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

