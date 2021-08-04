CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 497.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus raised their price target on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.21.

Zoetis stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,004. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.81. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $205.67. The company has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

