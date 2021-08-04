CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 174 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Booking by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,997,000 after buying an additional 54,743 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,453.04.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $44.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,094.67. 19,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,162. The company has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,240.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 35.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

