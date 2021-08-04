CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 1,822 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.69.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.32. The company had a trading volume of 109,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,141. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $60.16 and a one year high of $109.17. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.58.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

