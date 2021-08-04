CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 2,091 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.68. 48,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $127.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.17.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

DFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.

Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

