CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 501 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 5,440 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 309,989 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $71,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.32 on Wednesday, reaching $234.63. The stock had a trading volume of 112,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,327. The firm has a market cap of $175.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $194.34 and a 1 year high of $247.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.17.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.