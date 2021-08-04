CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 874 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 25,608 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,712 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.06.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

