China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.65

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.65 and last traded at $17.73, with a volume of 16834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Eastern Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the first quarter worth $204,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the first quarter worth $315,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the first quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the first quarter worth $495,000. 0.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

