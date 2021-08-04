China Yuchai International (CYD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CYD stock opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $605.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.96%. This is a boost from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. China Yuchai International’s payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Yuchai International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.