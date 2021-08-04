Christopher M. Smith Sells 61,800 Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Stock

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 61,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $1,346,622.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OCDX traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,119. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $22.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.10 million. Analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OCDX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCDX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

