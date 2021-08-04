Christopher Yea Sells 5,000 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $102,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ KALV traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.88. The company had a trading volume of 87,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,238. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.58. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $485.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.96.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $26,204,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $25,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 606.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,133,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,117,000 after acquiring an additional 973,261 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,661 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,080,000 after purchasing an additional 887,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,268,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KALV. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

