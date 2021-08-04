ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 84.50%.

Shares of ChromaDex stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 489,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,048. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $561.10 million, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.68.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

CDXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,030.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.