Chromia (CHR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $57.97 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000795 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Chromia has a market cap of $135.85 million and approximately $57.97 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chromia alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00060577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $332.67 or 0.00836724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00094697 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043145 BTC.

Chromia Profile

CHR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.