Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) CMO Sells $3,481,373.25 in Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.77. 1,518,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,575. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,063,000 after purchasing an additional 21,835 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 15.7% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.1% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 22.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 49,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

