Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.70

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 2768371 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

