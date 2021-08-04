Churchill Capital Corp VI’s (OTCMKTS:CCVIU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 11th

Churchill Capital Corp VI’s (OTCMKTS:CCVIU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, August 11th. Churchill Capital Corp VI had issued 48,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $480,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS CCVIU opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.17.

