CIBC Raises Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$34.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canfor to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a report on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Canfor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.33.

TSE CFP traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$25.69. The stock had a trading volume of 448,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,062. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$26.78. Canfor has a twelve month low of C$14.64 and a twelve month high of C$35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 1.89.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

