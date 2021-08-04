Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cimpress in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.63. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cimpress’ FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CMPR opened at $102.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.71. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 51.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cimpress during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

