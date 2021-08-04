Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 67.78 ($0.89). Cineworld Group shares last traded at GBX 64.80 ($0.85), with a volume of 4,882,710 shares.

CINE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their price objective on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cineworld Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 77 ($1.01).

The firm has a market cap of £889.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 263.43.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

