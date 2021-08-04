Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.54

Shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.54 and traded as high as C$1.58. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 30,930 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.12 million and a PE ratio of 9.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$6.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

