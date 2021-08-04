Cipher Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $137,282.68 and $107,829.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cipher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00444861 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001104 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $358.04 or 0.00899817 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

