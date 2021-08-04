Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,207 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $27,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.3% during the second quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 69,387 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 95,860 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 39.0% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 64,158 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,893,662 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,364,000 after purchasing an additional 262,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 30,617 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.69. The stock had a trading volume of 633,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,729,306. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $56.42. The company has a market capitalization of $234.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

