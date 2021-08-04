Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,540 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.6% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,329,000 after buying an additional 13,057,642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 58.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $705,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,982,000 after buying an additional 3,867,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.78. 500,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,729,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.73. The firm has a market cap of $235.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

