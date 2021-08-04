Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Increased by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,387 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.6% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.69. 633,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,729,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.73.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

