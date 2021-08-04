Citigroup Boosts Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target to $37.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AQUA. Raymond James cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

Shares of AQUA opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.07. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,219. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,392,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,534,000 after acquiring an additional 192,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after purchasing an additional 109,590 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 528.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 708,099 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

