Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 769,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 0.6% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $54,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 688,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,726,000 after buying an additional 32,795 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.65. 706,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,936,854. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.51. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $141.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several brokerages recently commented on C. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Argus boosted their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.