Citigroup Lowers loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target to $14.00

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $24.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LDI. Bank of America cut shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

LDI opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). As a group, equities research analysts expect that loanDepot will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,032,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in loanDepot in the second quarter worth $5,963,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $1,955,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $1,994,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth about $1,485,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

