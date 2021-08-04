Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF)

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FLUIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Monday. HSBC downgraded shares of Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLUIF remained flat at $$43.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. Fluidra has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.88.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

