Citizens (NYSE:CIA) vs. Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Head to Head Review

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) and Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Citizens alerts:

This table compares Citizens and Midwest’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $238.86 million 1.14 -$10.99 million N/A N/A Midwest $10.58 million 14.42 -$12.44 million ($4.42) -9.23

Citizens has higher revenue and earnings than Midwest.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Citizens and Midwest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 2 0 3.00 Midwest 0 1 1 0 2.50

Citizens currently has a consensus price target of $6.20, suggesting a potential upside of 12.52%. Midwest has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.65%. Given Midwest’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Midwest is more favorable than Citizens.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens and Midwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens -4.60% -0.58% -0.09% Midwest N/A -55.50% -4.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.3% of Citizens shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Midwest shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Citizens shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Midwest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Citizens beats Midwest on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S. residents in through independent marketing agencies and consultants. The Home Service Insurance segment offers pre-need and final expense ordinary life insurance, and annuities to middle and lower income individuals and families primarily in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas. This segment provides its products and services through funeral homes and independent agents. The company also provides health insurance policies. Citizens, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding Inc., a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.