Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CEO Sells $617,223.40 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $617,223.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,510. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $94.66 and a one year high of $148.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,914 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,824,107,000 after purchasing an additional 159,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,488,446,000 after acquiring an additional 406,093 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $628,834,000 after acquiring an additional 380,813 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,779,146 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $390,081,000 after acquiring an additional 291,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth $367,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

