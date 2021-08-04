Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Sells $117,829.00 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $117,829.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
CTXS stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $102.61. 3,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,510. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.66 and a 12-month high of $148.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.11.
Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 193,176 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $22,665,000 after acquiring an additional 74,217 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,492 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,400 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.
CTXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.13.
Citrix Systems Company Profile
Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.
