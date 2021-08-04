Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Sells $117,829.00 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $117,829.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CTXS stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $102.61. 3,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,510. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.66 and a 12-month high of $148.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 193,176 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $22,665,000 after acquiring an additional 74,217 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,492 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,400 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.13.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

