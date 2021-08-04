Civic Price Tops $0.27 (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, Civic has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Civic has a market cap of $180.75 million and $34.69 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000685 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00062603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00015553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.02 or 0.00842715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00094397 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00043464 BTC.

About Civic

CVC is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

