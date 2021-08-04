Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3345 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
Shares of NYSE CWEN.A traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.00. 237,715 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.58.
Clearway Energy Company Profile
