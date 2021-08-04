Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Clearway Energy has decreased its dividend by 4.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CWEN stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $29.98. 2,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,241. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $37.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.13.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.39 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CWEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clearway Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

In other Clearway Energy news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global acquired 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $416,828.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at $665,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,590 shares of company stock worth $603,587. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

