Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Shares Up 8.1%

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)’s share price shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.95. 994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,069,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLNN. Maxim Group began coverage on Clene in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Clene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Clene in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $537.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.04.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clene Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 207,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $1,999,996.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,393 shares in the company, valued at $311,944.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 110.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

