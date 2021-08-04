Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,233 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 36,800 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.27.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. Argus started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

