Clever DeFi (CLVA) Reaches Market Cap of $953,650.80

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded up 61.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last week, Clever DeFi has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002559 BTC on major exchanges. Clever DeFi has a total market capitalization of $953,650.80 and approximately $1,985.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00048909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00099278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00143403 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,459.44 or 1.00241540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $336.90 or 0.00855848 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Clever DeFi Coin Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 957,640 coins and its circulating supply is 946,875 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

