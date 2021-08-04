CloakCoin Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 30% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $17,580.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001058 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00036624 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00034599 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 109% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,673,809 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

