Cloudbric (CLBK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $140,389.00

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Cloudbric coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 47.6% higher against the dollar. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $140,389.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cloudbric alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00059901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00015705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.11 or 0.00818271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00092504 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00041707 BTC.

About Cloudbric

CLBK is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cloudbric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cloudbric and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.