Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLDR. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. Cloudera has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.56.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,256,232.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,950.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,154.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,675 shares of company stock worth $2,562,727. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Cloudera by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cloudera by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Cloudera by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 46,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cloudera by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Cloudera by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 73,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

