Clover Health Investments (CLOV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Clover Health Investments to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Clover Health Investments has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Clover Health Investments to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments stock opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. Clover Health Investments has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

