CLP Holdings Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:CLPHY)

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of CLPHY stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $10.08. 58,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,855. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14. CLP has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $10.79.

Get CLP alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CLP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.