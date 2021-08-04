CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,526 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $18,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in CME Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CME Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,852 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in CME Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,496,000 after acquiring an additional 899,549 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 44.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,829,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,650,000 after acquiring an additional 865,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,960,000 after acquiring an additional 555,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $208.77 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The stock has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.60.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

