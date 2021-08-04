CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61,018 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,240.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,645,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,810 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $78,403,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,145,000 after purchasing an additional 952,241 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in CMS Energy by 49.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after purchasing an additional 940,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,280. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

