CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Position Lowered by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 948,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,499 shares during the period. CNA Financial makes up 1.9% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of CNA Financial worth $43,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,660,000 after buying an additional 45,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

NYSE CNA traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $43.36. 330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.67.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $110,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,350.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $456,276.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,393.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.