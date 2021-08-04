Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

OTCMKTS CGGGF remained flat at $$0.97 during trading on Wednesday. Coats Group has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95.

Coats Group Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial threads. The firm provides apparel, footwear, and accessories threads. It also offers performance materials including technical threads and yarn used in a range of industries such as automotive, household and recreation, medical, health and food, safety, telecoms, oil and gas, conductive, and composites.

